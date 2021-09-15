wrestling / News

MVP and Cedric Alexander Tease Hurt Business Reunion

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE TLC Hurt Business Shelton Benjamin Cedric Alexander Bobby Lashley

The Hurt Business may be reforming, or at least that’s what its members want you to think. In a post on Instagram, MVP shared a photo of himself with Shelton Benjamin and said he was “discussing business with an old acquaintance.”

Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander sent a message to Bobby Lashley after his loss to Big E and said: “If only you had some backup.

