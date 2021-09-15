wrestling / News
MVP and Cedric Alexander Tease Hurt Business Reunion
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
The Hurt Business may be reforming, or at least that’s what its members want you to think. In a post on Instagram, MVP shared a photo of himself with Shelton Benjamin and said he was “discussing business with an old acquaintance.”
Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander sent a message to Bobby Lashley after his loss to Big E and said: “If only you had some backup.”
If only you had some backup pic.twitter.com/WmdFlq6f7E
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 14, 2021
