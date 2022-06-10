UPDATED: MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments

UPDATE: MVP has commented on the news he had an altercation with Chris Jericho last month. He seemingly confirmed the story but said the details were wrong.

He wrote: “Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets.”

Original: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the AEW Dynamite in Houston on May 18, there was an altercation between Chris Jericho and MVP. This happened at the hotel the AEW wrestlers were staying at.

It happened around 1 AM after the taping was over. Jericho had been talking to Matt Hardy when MVP showed up. Most people who witnessed the confrontation didn’t know what was happening. It was believed MVP was kidding until it became clear it wasn’t. While the situation never got physical, it was described as a “tense situation.” Jericho got on the elevator and told MVP that he “doesn’t fight jobbers”. MVP was said to be “screaming” in the lobby.

In April of last year, MVP noted that he had been blocked by Jericho on social media. This came after an incident in November 2020, in which Jericho questioned the US Presidential election results and MVP told him to “delete this.” It’s unknown if this latest incident was related to that.

