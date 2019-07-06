MVP Announces One-Man Show For Chris Jericho’s Cruise

– MVP is bringing his one man show to the high seas for Chris Jericho’s cruise this year. As you can see below, MVP announced on Instagram that his “Most Valuable Prisoner” show will be part of the cruise, which takes place from January 20th through the 24th in 2020.

Announced for the cruise so far are Ric Flair, Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Booker T, and Sean Waltman. You can find out more here.