MVP Says Bianca Belair Has Earned His Respect, Hopes She Breaks Becky Lynch’s Title Record

Bianca Belair recently passed MVP’s record as the longest reigning Black singles champion in WWE history, and MVP recently commented on the fact. Belair has been Raw Women’s Champion for 360 days, beating MVP’s US Championship reign of 343 days, and he spoke on WWE’s After the Bell with Corey Graves about what that means to him.

“Bianca Belair, The EST, has earned my respect,” he told Graves (per Wrestling Inc). “I congratulated her online, I’m very proud of her and her accomplishments and I’m very happy to see her do it and I hope that she goes on to break Becky Lynch’s record and, as a matter of fact, I hope that her reign matches Roman Reigns’ and she becomes a record-breaking, record-setting Women’s Champion. She’s classy in every conceivable way.”

Belair is 39 days away from beating Lynch’s 398-day Raw Women’s Championship reign, which lasted from April of 2019 when she won it at WrestleMania 35 until May of 2020, when she vacated the title due to her pregnancy. Asuka was revealed to have won the title in the Money in the Bank match that aired on the PPV of the same name the day before.