MVP says he will make a “big announcement” on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The new AEW arrival shared a photo of himself at Dynamite on Instagram, captioning the post:

“I will be making an announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite!!! #aew ##aewdynamite #thehurtsyndicate ##legitaf #businessmen”

No word as to the nature of the announcement, though as you can see the Hurt Syndicate is among the hashtags.