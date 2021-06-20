MVP: ‘Bobby Lashley Is Legitimately No Days Off’

– WWE Superstar MVP appeared on today’s Hell in a Cell preview edition of WWE’s The Bump to hype up Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at tonight’s event. Below are some highlights and clips from the interview:

MVP on Lashley’s mentality: “Bobby’s getting ready for this Cell. But not that he needs any help for me because the man literally trains every single day, and that’s not an exaggeration. People talk about, ‘Oh, I’m Mr. No Days Off.’ No, Bobby Lashley is, legitimately, no days off. And I’ve been training with him because everyone keeps talking about, ‘Oh, he’s never been in a Cell before. He’s never been in Hell In A Cell.’ Well, I’ve been in lots of cells; very brutal ones. So, I’ve been giving Bobby a little insight on life in a cell if you will. And let’s not forget that Bobby Lashley has beaten Drew McIntyre everywhere! Every pay-per-view! And Drew McIntyre says, ‘I’ll see you in Hell,’ and Bobby said, ‘And I’ll beat you there also.'”

MVP on the loss from last Monday not weighing on him or Lashley: “Not even a little bit because as Drew McIntyre likes to always remind us, ‘Oh, MVP distracted me at WrestleMania, and that’s why I wasn’t able to hit the Claymore on Bobby!’ And true, that Claymore is absolutely devastating. As you can see here, when it connects, it’s over. But Bobby was clearly distracted, much like Drew was, so that doesn’t even count. That’s vultures picking skin off carcasses. That’s ridiculous.”

MVP on Drew McIntyre being locked in with Lashley: “So, it being in a Cell just adds to the brutality. Don’t forget, I don’t know why you’re thinking of it in terms of Bobby being in a cage with Drew. No, Drew is in a cage with Bobby!”

MVP on how Lashley is preparing: “The same way he always prepares! Nobody outworks The Almighty, and the structure and the no rules make it extra dangerous to the combatants, but look, here’s a picture The Almighty winning! Look! So, he knows what it is to be in a cage. He knows what it is to fight in a cage. You can see right there. He fought Booker T, one of the greatest champions in the history of our business, and again, against Umaga. And look what he did to the cage! If he can do that to the cage, what do you think he’s gonna do to Drew McIntyre’s body?!”

"Everyone keeps talking about how @fightbobby has never been in the Cell before. Well I've been in lots of cells, very brutal ones. So I've been giving Bobby insight on life in the cell."@The305MVP is ready for tonight at #HIAC.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/UDqbBUW2QM — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2021

If using the above quotes, please credit WWE’s The Bump, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.