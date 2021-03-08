MVP Had ‘Intense Joy’ For Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Win, Credits Paul Heyman For Seeing Their Vision

MVP and new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley both recently spoke to The Denver Post about the latter’s title victory and the rise of The Hurt Business. When asked about his reaction to Lashley winning the WWE Championship, MVP discussed the joy that he experienced watching Lashley hoist the belt.

“I know how hard Bobby’s worked,” Lashley said. “So for the journey that we took together and for me to see him on this journey … was just such an intense joy on so many levels for so many reasons.”

MVP also credited Paul Heyman for believing in Lashley’s vision to group the two together to eventually form The Hurt Business.

“Fortunately Paul Heyman, who was in charge at the time creatively, he saw Bobby’s vision and he put us together and gave us an opportunity,” MVP said. “We’re not at the upper echelon; we just broke through the proverbial glass ceiling. Now we’re moving into that upper stratosphere, but I think that judging what I see back on social media and people that I meet out and about … I believe The Hurt Business could be huge in the (wrestling) business. “We’ve only been together a year, so we’ve only scratched the surface.”

