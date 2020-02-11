MVP Bringing VIP Lounge to Raw Tonight

MVP is returning to Raw tonight, but not in an in-ring capacity. The former US Champion told Sarah Schreiber in a video released before Raw that he will bring back the VIP Lounge on tonight’s show, interviewing Drew McIntyre about his challenge of Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania.

MVP returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and then worked a match against Rey Mysterio on Raw, which he said would be his last match with the company. You can see the video below: