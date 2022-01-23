MVP On Why He Thinks Brock Lesnar Is ‘Soft,’ Wanting Bianca Belair In The Hurt Business

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, MVP discussed wanting Bianca Belair in The Hurt Business, why he thinks Brock Lesnar is soft, and much more. You can read his comments below.

MVP on wanting Bianca Belair in The Hurt Business: “I am a Bianca Belair fan and I’ll have everybody know behind the scenes, I was actually talking to Bianca Belair a bit about potentially adding her to an organization, a faction that I used to be a part of. There were lots of people talking about, ‘Hey, you need a woman in the group,’ and there were some discussions with Bianca, but things went in a different way. I said that to say this: I am a fan of Bianca Belair and I believe that when you talk about the WWE Women’s Championship and if Bianca Belair isn’t in that conversation, I don’t want to have it.”

On why he thinks Brock Lesnar is soft and the difference between him and Bobby Lashley: “Brock Lesnar is soft. I’m going to say it, he’s soft. He works a part-time schedule. He’s not on the road clanging and banging all the time. Other than him feeding his own ego, what’s his reason for being champion? What drives him? Is he getting up and doing road work like he used to? Brock Lesnar is a multi-multi millionaire, he’s won titles everywhere he’s been, but right now, what’s his motivation? Bobby Lashley is on the road every week. He’s in the gym every day. Sometimes I literally argue with Bobby about taking time off. ‘Dude, you need recovery.’ Bobby says, ‘I do active recovery.’ Google that, if you don’t know what that’s about. I think Brock Lesnar is the baddest man in the WWE behind Bobby Lashley because he doesn’t have the spark that he used to have. It’s all luxury for him. He has a private jet to fly him to and from the building. When’s the last time Brock Lesnar bought a gallon of milk? He’s at a level now where he’s dangerous to most people, but you take a guy like Bobby Lashley who has all the ability and skill set that Brock Lesnar does, and the difference between the two of them is that Bobby Lashley, the Almighty, has something to prove. Brock Lesnar doesn’t.”

