MVP & Chris Jericho Comment On Reported Confrontation From Last Month

Following a report last week that MVP & Chris Jericho got into a confrontation several weeks ago, both parties have issued comments about it. As noted last Friday, Jericho and MVP reportedly had a confrontation last month after after the AEW Dynamite in Houston on May 18th. The report at the time noted that MVP had showed up to the hotel the AEW roster was staying in and things escalated between the two into a “tense situation” in which MPV was allegedly “screaming” in the lobby and Jericho got into the elevator, saying, he “doesn’t fight jobbers.”

Fightful Select reports that those close to the situation confirmed that the two are no longer friends over social and political issues between the two that went public on social media. Another source noted that there was a private exchange after the public disagreements on Twitter, which only served ti cause further issues.

The site asked MVP about the incident and was told that “there was an exchange, but it didn’t go down like that,” and that there’s two sides to every story and the truth is usually somewhere in the middle.

Jericho, meanwhile, responded to say, “Nothing else to say. I don’t fight jobbers. Nuff said.”

One source from WWE alleged that AEW called John Laurinaitis, who is the Head of Talent Relations, about the matter. That hasn’t been confirmed, though the source suggested once the situation ended without incident that he didn’t seem to care. AEW sources hadn’t heard about such a call yet.