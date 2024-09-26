wrestling / News

MVP Comments on Signing With AEW, Hints This Is His ‘Final Chapter’

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MVP AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, MVP is now All Elite, as he made his AEW debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite. In a post on Instagram, MVP spoke about his arrival in AEW and hinted that his career could be winding down.

He said: “Cat’s out of the bag. By now, I’m sure, many of you know and if you don’t, you’re about to find out that I’ve embarked on an exciting new chapter in my professional wrestling career. And I’m excited because this new chapter is quite possibly the final chapter. I’ve got some really cool things in store. So if you’ve been a fan of mine for this long, come hang out for just a little bit longer. Same MVP, just conducting business in a new location. MVP is AEW. See you next week.

