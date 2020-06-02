wrestling / News
Backstage News On MVP’s Current Role With WWE
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that MVP is now working with WWE as a full-time performer and is not working as a producer. It’s not known what led to the transition from producer to full-time performer.
MVP lost to Drew McIntyre on RAW last night.
