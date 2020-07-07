MVP Debuts New United States Championship on Raw, Match Set For Extreme Rules

We have a new United States Championship thanks to MVP, and a match for it at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Raw, MVP came out to declare himself the new US Champion in advance, as he’s set to face Apollo Crews at Extreme Rules for the title. He then unveiled the new title, which you can see below.

We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.

That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020