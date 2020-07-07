wrestling / News
MVP Debuts New United States Championship on Raw, Match Set For Extreme Rules
We have a new United States Championship thanks to MVP, and a match for it at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Raw, MVP came out to declare himself the new US Champion in advance, as he’s set to face Apollo Crews at Extreme Rules for the title. He then unveiled the new title, which you can see below.
We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.
That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
The NEW #USTitle has been unveiled on #WWERaw by @The305MVP & @fightbobby! pic.twitter.com/PspWZ8UKXl
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
Here's a closer look at the NEW United States Championship. (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/aIrK64C9O4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 7, 2020
The winner at #ExtremeRules between @WWEApollo and @The305MVP takes THIS home. #USTitle #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EIOT1ksVp2
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
