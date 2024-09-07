– During a recent interview with K & S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar MVP discussed when he will be ready to retire from in-ring competition and more. He stated the following on retirement (via Fightful):

“I’m not done just yet. I have a little bit more left in the tank before I retire. I have a match in November with Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. When I hang up the boots, I will hang them up for good. I will be done. I won’t be one of those guys coming back out of retirement here and there. I want to do it, like I’ve done my career up to this point, my way. I look forward to that day when it’s all done, but we’re not there yet.”