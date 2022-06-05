wrestling / News
MVP Drops Diss Track on Bobby Lashley Before WWE Hell In A Cell
MVP is taking shots at Bobby Lashley in rhyme ahead of their handicap match at WWE Hell In A Cell today. WWE posted a diss track from MVP on Lashley, who he is set to team with Omos against on Sunday’s PPV. You can see the video below, which had the following lyrics:
“When I’m up for the Hall of Fame, I’ll go in two times
For what I’ve done in my career, making you champ twice
Needed me to rescue you from your blonde ex-wife
You’re welcome; that added 10 years to your shelf life
Made a name with The Hurt Business then you distanced yourself
Remember Shelton, remember Prime? Bobby, you did have help
For All Mighty this is the last hand that you’ll get dealt
Let’s go down memory lane Bobby, fasten your seatbelt
EC-Dub Champ, yeah that was a joke!
As far as classic brands go, that was like New Coke
A 273 pound pushover, six-three, perfect poster boy pose
Still remembering ’02? Sums up your career
Bob, you could have won gold if MVP was there
Never saw Lashley’s ladies until the VIP Lounge
That’s a perk of having the Most Valuable Player around
And I know you’re looking at me thinking life ain’t fair
Mad at me because I still have all of my hair
I’m the one with the vision, so you know I stay scheming
Even though your name is Bobby, I’ve got brains like Heenan
Put hands on a weapon, I’m 305 reppin’
Think VIP Lounge, I break you down in sections
All it takes from Vince is just one phone call
The bigger the ego, the harder the mighty fall”