MVP Drops Diss Track on Bobby Lashley Before WWE Hell In A Cell

MVP is taking shots at Bobby Lashley in rhyme ahead of their handicap match at WWE Hell In A Cell today. WWE posted a diss track from MVP on Lashley, who he is set to team with Omos against on Sunday’s PPV. You can see the video below, which had the following lyrics:

“When I’m up for the Hall of Fame, I’ll go in two times

For what I’ve done in my career, making you champ twice

Needed me to rescue you from your blonde ex-wife

You’re welcome; that added 10 years to your shelf life

Made a name with The Hurt Business then you distanced yourself

Remember Shelton, remember Prime? Bobby, you did have help

For All Mighty this is the last hand that you’ll get dealt

Let’s go down memory lane Bobby, fasten your seatbelt

EC-Dub Champ, yeah that was a joke!

As far as classic brands go, that was like New Coke

A 273 pound pushover, six-three, perfect poster boy pose

Still remembering ’02? Sums up your career

Bob, you could have won gold if MVP was there

Never saw Lashley’s ladies until the VIP Lounge

That’s a perk of having the Most Valuable Player around

And I know you’re looking at me thinking life ain’t fair

Mad at me because I still have all of my hair

I’m the one with the vision, so you know I stay scheming

Even though your name is Bobby, I’ve got brains like Heenan

Put hands on a weapon, I’m 305 reppin’

Think VIP Lounge, I break you down in sections

All it takes from Vince is just one phone call

The bigger the ego, the harder the mighty fall”