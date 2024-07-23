wrestling / News

MVP Says He’s Dusted Off His Wrestling Boots

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

MVP is teasing a return to the ring amid reports that he’s on his way out of WWE. As noted earlier, it was reported that MVP’s deal is also set to expire soon, and he is not expected to stay in the company or be used before his deal expires.

The Hurt Business alum posted to his Instagram account with a pic of his wrestling boots and luggage, writing:

“Dusted these off…”

When a fan noted that they did not look hung up to them, MVP replied, “Because they are NOT!!!”

