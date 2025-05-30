MVP Explains His Issues With Triple H, Says Hulk Hogan Shouldn’t Be On Mt. Rushmore Lists

MVP has explained his issues with Triple H, saying that they have nothing to do with race. The AEW star and WWE alum recently spoke with BetIdeas.com and the site sent along a few highlights, as you can see below:

On Hulk Hogan being named to wrestlers’ Mt. Rushmore lists: “There are many people that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be on it…I think he’s disqualified in my opinion, because…he’s who he is. Self-admitted, unapologetic, so that’s my opinion of him.”

On Triple H: “Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after Triple H took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card. And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race. My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him.”

On not liking working with influencers: “If you have Tyson Fury or Evander Holyfield, World Heavyweight Champion, a sportsman at that level. You bring them in for a special angle or something like that, that’s a pleasant surprise. That’s kind of cool. I just hate when they bring in an actor or a singer or an influencer, and now here you have trained athletes who put their bodies through the ring day in, day out. I’ve always hated it, and the guys in the locker room would talk about how you bring in these stars or actors who don’t have an athletic bone in their body, but we always have to put them over!”

On learning from Kane & Undertaker in WWE: “Vince said to me directly when I first started my feud with Kane, he said, ‘I’m putting you in the ring with Glenn so that you can learn’. And Vince said, ‘if you can’t learn from Glenn…’ and I understood exactly what that meant. But fortunately for me, Glenn was a wonderful teacher and he was very patient and took the time to teach me and explain to me. People forget that for a while, me and Mr. Kennedy were paired up against the Brothers of Destruction, and we toured the UK doing main events every night across England and Europe. It was magnificent to be able to learn from the Brothers of Destruction.”

On his feud with Matt Hardy: “I’ll never forget we were in Baltimore the first time me and Matt worked together and Matt was a guy that I’d watched on TV for years and I’d always known him to be a cool guy. But Matt took me to the side and he said, ‘Hey brother, we’re gonna do a little business’. And that was the beginning of the most memorable feud of my career, and what I learned from that specifically was his business acumen. Matt is a brilliant guy and I don’t think he gets credit for how brilliant he really is.”