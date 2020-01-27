wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Explains Why He Returned At Royal Rumble, Highlights From The Event, New Edge Merchandise
– In a post on Instagram, MVP spoke about why he returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble PPV last night. MVP entered at #12 and was quickly eliminated by Brock Lesnar.
He wrote: “If you will indulge me in a moment of pure, unapologetic selfishness, tonight wasn’t for me, or for any of YOU. Tonight was for this. For my Lil Dude. Thank you Rey. I love you bro!”
– WWE has a new hooded sweatshirt for Edge in WWE Shop, which reads, “You Know Me.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s Royal Rumble event.
