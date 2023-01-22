MVP Explains Why The Hurt Business Worked as a Stable

– In a post on his Twitter account, MVP explained why The Hurt Business worked and why it was an organic stable. He tweeted the following:

“You know why The Hurt Business worked? Because it was ORGANIC. Me, Bobby & Shelton are REALLY friends for over 15 years. A brotherhood across years, companies & countries. Shelty had a relationship with Ced & Shelton vouched. We adopted Ced. The relationship wasn’t contrived.”

WWE has recently been teasing a return of the stable on TV, but it hasn’t happened yet.