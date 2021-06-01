MVP Fires Back at Fan Who Refers to Valets as Prostitutes During WWE Raw

– MVP was not nice after a fan called the valets for MVP and WWE champion Bobby Lashley prostitutes on Twitter during last night’s WWE Raw broadcast. MVP was quick to respond to the user, who was first responding to a tweet by the WWE account.

The WWE account wrote, “Facts are facts. @The305MVP always knows how to throw a party! #WWERaw,” along with a clip of the valets dancing along with MVP and Lashley. The Twitter user responded, “The hoes are back but with another pimp.”

Montel Vontavious Porter later replied, writing, “No. You’re mistaken. We left your mother and her sisters on the corner.” The user later deleted his initial tweet. MVP He later added in response to another tweet from the same user that was later deleted, “You left out the part where you referred to the women in our segment as ‘whores’. THAT was disgusting and disrespectful. Don’t dish it if you can’t take it.”

The former WWE US champion’s client, WWE World Heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley, is now scheduled to face Drew McIntyre for the title at Hell in a Cell. You can view MVP’s Twitter responses below:

