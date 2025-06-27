MVP Recalls First Experiences Meeting MJF

MVP has known MJF for quite a while, and he recently looked back on their first encounter years ago. MJF is now allied with MVP in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, and the latter star recalled being driven around by a young MJF during a series of Northeast US dates on Marking Out. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On giving MJF advice during that first meeting: “I’m like, ‘Say less.’ He was there early to pick me up at the hotel. We drove to Asbury Park together and we watched the screening together. We hung out, we had a few drinks, we ate.”

On MJF’s star rising in the years since: “That kid who was driving me around is now a star in wrestling and is making a substantial income. Be a professional and that will carry you very far in the business.”