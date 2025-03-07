MVP Grateful to Tony Khan For Letting Hurt Syndicate Finish Their Story

In an interview with Instinct Culture (via Fightful), MVP spoke about being grateful to Tony Khan for allowing the Hurt Syndicate to finish their story in AEW after their WWE exits. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, the other two members of the group, are the current AEW World tag team champions.

MVP said: “We’ve been doing everything we said we wanted to do. We wanted to come over, we wanted to have have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking, we’re at the tail end of our careers. We wanted to make some guys on the way out. So we are just beginning. We have plans. We’re gonna run these tag titles for a while, and then when we’re done with that, we’re gonna get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we’re done with that, we’re gonna make some new stars, and we’re gonna move on into the sunset.”

Benjamin added: “My experience so far has been absolutely a breath of fresh air. I’m able to cut loose the way I want to, I’m doing it with my best friends. AEW has been great to us, and they’ve given us an opportunity to really show people what they had been missing in other universes. So I’m just really happy for the opportunity to keep performing, help make new stars, and kick a little ass.”

MVP concluded: “I really want to say, in all seriousness, a huge thank you to Tony Khan for giving us the opportunity to finish our story because everyone knows our story was ended abruptly with no rhyme or reason. So now we’re getting a chance to end our careers on our terms in a place where we’re valued, where we’re bringing value, and we’re getting to work and help younger talent on our way out the door. That feels so good. Tony Khan was cool enough to say, ‘No, no, I see the value in those guys,’ and he is gonna let us tell our story and end it the way we want to, and that’s a huge gift, so we’re very grateful for that.“