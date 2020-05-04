wrestling / News
MVP Hosting VIP Lounge on Tonight’s Raw
May 4, 2020
MVP will be hosting a VIP Lounge segment on tonight’s episode of Raw ahead of Money in the Bank. WWE has announced that MVP will speak with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Asuka before the women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank match at this coming Sunday’s PPV.
The segment joins the following for tonight’s show:
* Non-Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy
* Non-Title Match: The Street Profit vs. The Viking Raiders
* Gauntlet Match For Final Men’s Money in the Bank Spot: Compeitors TBA
* Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink (w/MVP)
