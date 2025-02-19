MVP On How He Dealt With Vince McMahon While Doing Commentary In WWE

MVP recently revealed his tactic for dealing with Vince McMahon being in his ear while doing commentary in WWE. The Hurt Syndicate member spoke with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on Huge Pop! and recalled how he figured out how to deal with McMahon yelling at him through the headsets while at the commentary booth. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he dealt with McMahon on commentary: “I figured out something real quick. Vince would make suggestions on what to say, and I figured out real quickly, what I would hear in my headset, the mic would key, I know Vince was about to make a suggestion. I would say something before he could speak because I know whatever I say is going to be way better than whatever he suggested. I would hear the mic click like he was about to say something, and then I would say something, and I would hear the mic click out. That would happen all the time. I just knew he was going to say something and I would say something quick and witty and I would hear the mic key out. I guess he would go, ‘Okay, that was good,'” MVP recalled while speaking to Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on Huge Pop!

On if he ever got confronted about it: “No, never. He didn’t know I was doing that on purpose.”