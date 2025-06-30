MVP Reflects On How Wrestling’s Approach To Injuries Has Changed

MVP recently shared his thoughts on how the wrestling industry’s approach to injuries has evolved over the years. MVP weighed in on the topic on his Marking Out podcast, noting that companies like WWE and AEW approach injuries in a better way that has changed how talent deal with their getting hurt. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

On the change in the industry: “There’s been an evolution. Nowadays, if you work for AEW, if you work for WWE, there is a full medical team backstage… There was a time when, if guys got hurt, they didn’t tell the office that they were hurt because they didn’t want to lose their spot; they didn’t want anyone to know that they’re hurt.”

On Dean Malenko realizing he was hiding a groin injury years ago: “He said ‘It’s either your knee or your groin!’ He had been around a long time and he could tell by how I was moving. ‘It’s your knee or your groin.’ It was both!”