MVP Says Hulk Hogan Is Disqualified From Any Wrestling Mount Rushmore

In an interview with BetIdeas, MVP was asked about his picks for a wrestling Mount Rushmore and he explained why Hulk Hogan was disqualified from being on it.

He said: “Oh man, I hate these hypotheticals. Because there are so many greats, you know? There are some people that I think should be on it. It’s a personal preference. It’s all a matter of taste. Would I say Macho Man should be on it, in my opinion? Absolutely, he should be on it. There are many people that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be on it…I think he’s disqualified in my opinion, because…he’s who he is. Self-admitted, unapologetic, so that’s that. But because I’m also such a huge fan of Japanese wrestling, as well. And in terms of building up the business domestically, there are some absolute greats globally. You’ve had some huge stars that helped build up the business in England and Japan and in Mexico. So if you’re putting together a Mount Rushmore, is it just American wrestlers? Is it all wrestlers of all time? So there are these questions that you have to ask, to kind of formulate it. It’s like, when people ask me, who are your all time favorite top five rappers. I’m like, well, I can tell you Rakim is number one. Ghostface Killah is number two, and three, four, and five depends on who I’ve been listening to lately and how high I am and what conversation we’re having, you know? It moves around.“