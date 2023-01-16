MVP Jokes About Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Jail Stint’ In Social Media Post

MVP had a little fun with Dominik Mysterio over his “jail stint” in a post to his Instagram account. As noted, Dominik has been treating his (storyline) night in jail for the altercation with his parents on Christmas Eve as something that has “changed” him. MVP, who has been open about his real-life time in prison as a teenager, posted a picture of himself and Dominik to his account and tagged the Judgment Day member, writing:

“Spent the entire flight listening to this guy tell me how tough jail is. He told me that I better stay outta trouble because I don’t look like the type that can handle that scene. I just nodded.”

MVP spent nine and a half years in prison for a robbery he committed as a teenager. Dominik commented on the Instagram post, writing, “Hard knock life…”