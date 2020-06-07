MVP Lounge Segment Set For This Week’s Raw

Bobby Lashley will enter the MVP Lounge on this week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Lashley will be MVP’s guest on the show, which airs tomorrow on USA Network. The show is the last for Raw before next weekend’s Backlash.

The updated line-up for the show is:

* Bobby Lashley on the VIP Lounge

* Decathalon: The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits

* Rey Mysterio addresses claims that he’s retiring

* Edge on Christian’s The Peep Show