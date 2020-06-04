MVP Recalls Getting Mad at Shad Gaspard For Posting Reaction Video to Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania Win

Speaking with Lillian Garcia, MVP recalled how he was initially mad at the late Shad Gaspard for posting a video of the two reaction to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35. Gaspard shared the video of the two of them getting emotional about Kingston’s win at WrestleMania last year and how he was initially upset because he felt it was supposed to just be a moment between them, but later realized Shad was right to post it when he saw how other people reacted to the video and how inspirational it was.

MVP, who shared the video last month in tribute to Gaspard when he initially went missing after being pulled into the riptide that caused his death, also recalled Shad’s reaction to MVP calling to apologize. You can see the highlights and full video below:

On being angry with Shad for posting the video: “I was very upset with him for doing that, yeah … I felt upset because that that was a private moment. That wasn’t, you know, that wasn’t for public consumption. That wasn’t for the ‘dirt sheets,’ or for whatever. And you know, I know Shad is very ambitious and he likes to do [the] social media thing. And at first I was kinda hot like ‘Yo man, that was — don’t post that s**t for likes.’ That was a moment … I was just angry about it. And I let him know as much. I hit him up and said, ‘You, that was bulls**t, man.’”

On changing his mind about it: “And when I saw the response to the video, and I saw what people were saying. And when people were able to understand what it meant to see Kofi win the WWE Championship, to us. I mean, on multiple levels … to see such a good husband, father, friend put in the hard work and attained something that’s — you know, like the apex of our industry. And you know, Kofi was born in Ghana and grew up here. So literally, an African-American is holding the WWE Championship for the first time, that was a huge moment… and so on multiple levels, because it was Kofi who’s such a deserving guy, such a great guy.

“And to see other people, once he posted the video, respond and share their sentiments that you know, for all the same reasons. I had to call Shad back and apologize, like ‘All right man, you made the right call.'”

On Shad’s reaction: “And he said, ‘What? I was right? I was right?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, don’t press your luck.’ [He said] ‘Just say it one more time, just say it one more time.’ I was like, ‘All right, I ain’t saying nothing, man. As a matter of fact, screw you.’ And I hung up, and he sent me laughing emojis. But yeah, he made the right call.”

