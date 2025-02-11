MVP Makes Promise About The Future Of Hurt Syndicate In AEW

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, as The Hurt Syndicate, are the current AEW Tag Team Champions, having defeated Private Party (Zay and Quen) on the January 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

MVP recently discussed the team’s future goals on Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker (per Fightful).

“Right now, we’re going to have a nice long run with the tag titles because we want everybody to understand that our group dynamic is in place. When we’re ready, we’ll vacate these titles and we’ll be onto most likely the AEW World Title and the TNT Title,” he said.