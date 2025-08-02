MVP Says Matt Hardy Was His Easiest Tag Partner To Work With

MVP enjoyed working with Matt Hardy, calling him the easiest tag partner he ever worked with. MVP and Hardy teamed up in WWE in 2007, and the current AEW star weighed in on working with Hardy on his Marking Out podcast. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Hardy being his easiest tag partner to work with: “The one tag partner that made everything easier- been fortunate through the years to have been blessed with some elite-level tag team partners; if I’m teaming with Shelton [Benjamin] it’s an easy night. I think the quickest and I guess probably most honest answer would be the great Matt Hardy.”

On Hardy: “He is an elite tag team specialist while he is also a decorated singles wrestlers and one of my favorite opponents. When it comes to tag team wrestling, he’s so plugged in with tag team wrestling and how things should flow that it’s almost like being on auto-pilot. Matt would just lay out a formula, and Matt always had great ideas for certain spots, certain heat spots… one of the best at it.”