MVP Says He Has Mixed Feelings About Shawn Michaels, Praises His Ability to Sell

In the latest episode of Marking Out (via Wrestling Inc), MVP noted that while he doesn’t like Shawn Michaels personally, he can’t deny that HBK is one of the best when it comes to selling. He did not get into what his issue is with Michaels.

He said: “Shawn Michaels is not necessarily one of my favorite people, but you can’t dispute [his]selling, [the] emotion he would get from people the way he would sell and make people feel sorry for him.”

He said Cope and Dusty Rhodes are also great at selling, noting that the most important part of selling is drawing the audience into the wrestler’s performance.