MVP Mocks Fans Who Love The Undertaker But Hated The WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Zombies
In a post on Twitter, MVP took a shot at certain wrestling fans who had a problem with the zombies at Wrestlemania Backlash, noting they had no problem with the Undertaker.
He wrote: “I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! I don’t “have” to “defend” anything. Just pointing out the ridiculous hypocrisy. Taker didn’t eat people. But he was a DEAD MAN. He could teleport and shoot lightening. He was buried alive. But no, he didn’t eat people. That’s just too unbelievable.”
