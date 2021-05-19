wrestling / News

MVP Mocks Fans Who Love The Undertaker But Hated The WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Zombies

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, MVP took a shot at certain wrestling fans who had a problem with the zombies at Wrestlemania Backlash, noting they had no problem with the Undertaker.

He wrote: “I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! I don’t “have” to “defend” anything. Just pointing out the ridiculous hypocrisy. Taker didn’t eat people. But he was a DEAD MAN. He could teleport and shoot lightening. He was buried alive. But no, he didn’t eat people. That’s just too unbelievable.

