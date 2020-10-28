wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP’s Most Ballin’ Moments on WWE Playlist, Latest UpUpDownDown Uno

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP Royal Rumble

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at MVP’s “most ballin’ moments.” You can see the video below:

– Tyler Breeze is on the new UpUpDownDown Uno video with Xavier Woods:

