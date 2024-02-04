MVP on Nearly Retiring Before His WWE Return

– During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet at the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, WWE manager MVP discussed nearly retiring from wrestling before he returned to WWE. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s great to be here [in WWE]. It’s funny because I was telling a friend of mine a while back I was going to retire. I just wanted to come back so my son could see me and then I became a producer. Then the pandemic hit and [WWE asked], ‘Hey can you help us out with talent?’ Next thing you know all these years later, I’m having that mythical one more run. You hear the old, ‘Man, if I get to New York, man, one more run, I got one more.’ I’m getting that mythical one more run, so I’m very fortunate.”