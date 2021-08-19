wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP Releasing New Music, Roman Reigns & John Cena By the Numbers, Asuka’s Latest Video

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MVP has announced that he is dropping a new track on Friday. The WWE star posted a video with Dwayne Swayze and said that he’s dropping a new song called “Still Balling.” The song will be available on all platforms:

– WWE posted a video looking at Roman Reigns’ match with John Cena by the numbers:

– Asuka’s latest video shows her secret for making beef tongue curry:

