wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Releasing New Music, Roman Reigns & John Cena By the Numbers, Asuka’s Latest Video
August 19, 2021
– MVP has announced that he is dropping a new track on Friday. The WWE star posted a video with Dwayne Swayze and said that he’s dropping a new song called “Still Balling.” The song will be available on all platforms:
ANNOUNCEMENT!!! New music!
🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/aReUozGpjq
— MVP (@The305MVP) August 19, 2021
– WWE posted a video looking at Roman Reigns’ match with John Cena by the numbers:
– Asuka’s latest video shows her secret for making beef tongue curry:
