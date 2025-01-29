MVP Says He Doesn’t Have A Problem Fighting In A Suit, Says It’s Not Hard To Throw A Punch

In the latest edition of Hey! (EW) (via Fightful), MVP was asked by RJ City if it’s weird to fight in a suit and he said that he doesn’t have a problem with it.

He said: “No, because we’re professionals. We’re businessmen. We are in the business of hurting people.”

When asked if it’s hard to throw a punch wearing a suit, MVP replied: “No. For many years, I worked as a bouncer in a nightclub on South Beach, and I never, ever had anybody choke me out in my suit.“