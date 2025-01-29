wrestling / News

MVP Says He Doesn’t Have A Problem Fighting In A Suit, Says It’s Not Hard To Throw A Punch

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 10-30-24 Bobby Lashley Swerve Strickland MVP Shelton Benjamin, The Hurt Syndicate, AEW Teddy Long Hurt Syndicate Image Credit: AEW

In the latest edition of Hey! (EW) (via Fightful), MVP was asked by RJ City if it’s weird to fight in a suit and he said that he doesn’t have a problem with it.

He said: “No, because we’re professionals. We’re businessmen. We are in the business of hurting people.

When asked if it’s hard to throw a punch wearing a suit, MVP replied: “No. For many years, I worked as a bouncer in a nightclub on South Beach, and I never, ever had anybody choke me out in my suit.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MVP, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading