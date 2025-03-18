MVP Says Not Slapping a Wrestling Executive Is His One Career Regret

MVP doesn’t have many regrets in his wrestling career, though the one he does have involves slapping an executive. The AEW star was on the F Y’all Podcast with CT and during the conversation, he as asked who he would slap anyone if he could pick anyone, dead or alive, without repercussions.

“You know who I want to say,” MVP said (per Fightful). “You know who I want to say, I just don’t know if it would be the best thing to say right now.”

He continued, “Let’s just say, in my professional career, I have only one regret. There is one individual, an executive for a wrestling company that I wish I would have slapped the shit out of when I wanted to, and I never got the chance. I’ll leave it at that. That’s not hard to figure out.”

MVP is currently in AEW as part of the Hurt Syndicate.