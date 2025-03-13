MVP Offers MJF a Hurt Syndicate Card On AEW Dynamite

MVP interrupted MJF on AEW Dynamite and offered him the Hurt Syndicate’s business card. MJF appeared on Wednesday’s show and professed that he had his match against Hangman Page won at AEW Revolution before Page used a cheap shot to get a fluke win. He said he wasn’t upset about it because he’s ten steps ahead of the fans and that things with Page weren’t over by a longshot.

MVP then came out and said that he was proud of MJF for everything he accomplished and ran down their history. He noted, however, that he isn’t proud of what happened to MJF on Sunday, and didn’t get why MJF isn’t angrier about the loss. MVP said that the boys in the back don’t fear MJF, but they do fear the Hurt Syndicate. MVP offered to help MJF and said it might be time to talk business.

MJF said that he didn’t need MVP’s advice or help, and reminded MVP that he was World Champion for 406 days. MVP pointed out the word there is “was” and offered the card, which MJF took, then walked off.