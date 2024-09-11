MVP Praises Omos, Says He ‘Just Keeps Getting Better’

MVP is a big fan of his former WWE colleague Omos, reflecting recently on his run with the giant. MVP aligned with Omos in 2023 and talked during a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing about how the big man has prospered despite many people expecting him to fail.

“I know Vince was real high on what Omos could be,” MVP said (per Fightful). “7-foot 3-inch Nigerian monster. They were testing Omos. Every match, a lot of people were looking for him to fail. He had that match with Braun in Saudi and did great. Then he had the match with Brock at WrestleMania and did awesome. Then he had the match with Seth Rollins in Puerto Rico.”

He continued, “They keep waiting for the dude to fail, and he doesn’t fail, he just keeps getting better. I hope he has a very long and prosperous career as a force of nature.”

MVP last competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Smackdown the Friday before WrestleMania 40.