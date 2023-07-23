wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP & Omos Attend Manchester United Game, NXT Level Up Highlights, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– MVP and Omos were at the Manchester United vs. Arsenal game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey today.
.@TheGiantOmos and @The305MVP enjoy the action at the @ManUtd vs. @Arsenal game at MetLife Stadium! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Tst3qPe7bR
— WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2023
– Here are highlights from today’s The Smackdown Lowdown:
– WWE has also made highlights for last night’s NXT Level Up available:
