MVP On His Goals For Omos, Whether He’ll Add Another Client

MVP has high goals for Omos, and he recently discussed wanting to guide his client to the top of the company. MVP and Omos spoke with Good Karma Wrestling, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his goals for Omos: “I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career, and that is leading the Nigerian giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life. Now, he’s made it to the WWE — I would say the NFL of professional wrestling, if you will, the absolute apex. No one is bigger, no one is stronger. And with my experience and his aptitude, the WWE Championship? I would say that it’s an inevitability.”

On the WWE locker room: We will get there, but it’s not easy. I’m not gonna discount the talents of anyone else in the WWE, you have some amazingly talented people. For example Roman Reigns, who is the Undisputed [WWE Universal] Champion right now. And we’re trying to get there. But intelligently, step by step, the Nigerian giant Omos is smashing everyone in his path. And the goal, my goal, is to see him hoist the premiere championship in all of sports entertainment,”

On possibly adding another client to his stable: “I mean, let’s be realistic. It’s hard to add more when you have one of the natural wonders of the world. However, I’m always working. I’m always working, I’m a business-minded individual, and I see opportunity everywhere. But my focus right now is on the Nigerian giant Omos, and making sure that he realizes and acheives the absolute pinnacle of success in WWE.”

