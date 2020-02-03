MVP on His In-Ring Career Coming to a Close, Wanting to Work as a Producer, His Match With Rey Mysterio On Raw

– On the latest After the Bell, MVP spoke with Corey Graves about his match with Rey Mysterio on Raw and his in-ring career ending soon. Following his return at the Royal Rumble, MVP faced Mysterio on this week’s episode. Earlier this week the former US Champion announced that the match was his last in a WWE ring and that his in-ring career was ending “very soon.”

Talking with Graves, MVP talked about facing Mysterio and how once his career ends soon, he wants to work backstage as a producer. Highlights are below:

On his match with Rey Mysterio on Raw: “As you said, going one on one with one of the greatest legends of all-time, period, bar none. An individual who I’ve faced a number of times. No matter that I’ve kept busy. I stay active and competitive in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, I wrestle on the international circuit. But no matter what, going from that and stepping onto the stage of Monday Night Raw. Live television, no safety net against one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t think there are really words that exist in the English vocabulary to properly capture what that feels like. But I’ll just say, in a word, exhilarating.”

On his in-ring future: “You know, I’m at that point in my career, [I’m] 46. And I’ve always said that my intentions were to retire around 45. I can still go, I’m still in great shape. I still wrestle just about every weekend. But I know it’s — the clock is ticking. So retirement is looming. And after such an exhilarating and amazing weekend at WWE, I still feel that I have a lot to offer. However, I’m at a point in my career where I think I’m ready to start offering my talent behind the scenes or in another capacity. So in the very near future — VERY near future — I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind the scenes producer, if you will. This is what I’m looking at, and I think that’s the best way to go for me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.