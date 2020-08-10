MVP On His New WWE Deal, Potentially Expanding The Hurt Business, Raw Underground

MVP spoke with Newsweek for a new interview discussing his new deal with WWE, the advent of Raw Underground, the possibility of expanding The Hurt Business and more.

On how it feels to sign his new WWE deal: “It’s pretty cool, man. It’s one of those things I wasn’t necessarily expecting, especially since making the intention of retiring this year, but as we say in the professional wrestling business, ‘card is subject to change.'”

On why he changed his mind about retirement: “The reason that I came back primarily was my son. He’s five, would be six in October, and he became a WWE fan, and I guess [I] wanted to give him a chance to see daddy in WWE. We did the road tour, we did San Antonio [back in January] and that just opened up the doors and I took a position as a producer. I was offered a producer’s position, but I was asked if I could do a few more onscreen things and just build from there. Eventually, I started doing less as a producer and more as onscreen talent, and ultimately the biggest joy for me was my son. ‘Daddy, I saw you on TV. Daddy, when are you going to fight so-and-so?’ I fielded all his questions and I guess what changed ultimately was being a dad, which makes me a different guy now.”

On his experience competing outside of WWE: “When I left the WWE, it was really cool because I had a year left on my deal and I asked Vince [McMahon] and he was kind enough to let me go. He said to come back when you’re done, the doors are open here. I’m an old-school guy, so I really enjoyed the fact that I could go international, work for different companies and experience those different wrestling things that I wanted to experience. I remember when I left, it was John Cena of all people. Someone asked John Cena about me and John Cena said, ‘He will be back, all roads lead to Rome.’ And I laughed about it because it took a decade, but I made it back. I had a great time in Japan and the other places that I worked. It was during that time that I developed for myself the moniker as the ‘Ronin of Pro Wrestling.’ I was the samurai roaming the landscape, looking for battle, serving no master. Looks like I’m back in service to the Shogun Vince McMahon. [Laughs]”

On if he had any feeling when he came on as a producer that he wanted to be on TV: “I’ll be 100 percent honest with you: It wasn’t a thing of I was feeling the ‘itch,’ because I’d resigned myself to retire this year. So being a producer and taking on the producer duties and working with the young guys, from a producer perspective, was very fulfilling. And those opportunities that I had to get back in the ring and do the VIP Lounge again or some short matches, yeah, that was pretty cool. It was like riding a bike—you never forget. And it felt great and was rewarding, but now I’m in a position where I’m not officially a producer, but I still kind of work as one in the unofficial capacity when I’m working with some of the younger talent and these segments of matches. We still have a producer responsible for the segment, but I’m like a player-coach, so working with Ricochet, Apollo [Crews], Cedric [Alexander] and some of these young guys, there is the fulfillment, the reward of watching younger guys learn and I’m paying it forward because when I came in, I had some of these legendary veterans taking me up under their wing and [taking] time to teach me, so now I’m fortunate to be able to give that back and that feels great. To be in the ring and actually working and looking and saying, ‘This is surreal. I’m back here. I’m doing this and working with these tremendously talented guys.’ That’s all real cool.”

On working with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin: “I’m really at a loss for words, but it’s just one of those things [where] we have been friends for a long, long time. We are genuine friends. I remember being in the Staple Center years ago, when Bobby Lashely and Shelton Benjamin were having a competition. They had a piece of paper that they were trying to shoot across the room into a trash can and they were betting 20 bucks each time who could hit it, who couldn’t and I think they were different shows at the time. It was just weird, and then I entered the room and I got in on it, before I know it we’re all sitting and saying, ‘I got this, no let’s up it to 50.’ We’re just having a blast. It was a very natural camaraderie that fell into place. So, over the years I’ve developed close friendships with both guys, so to come back here and at this point of our careers and be united in this position, man, it’s so rewarding. Also, just look at us. Bobby Lashley is a multi-time All-American so is Shelton Benjamin. If I’m not mistaken, [Bobby] is undefeated in MMA. And I’m a competitive grappler in jiu jitsu, a silver medalist at the world championships. You’ve got one formidable crew between us, so it’s going to be interesting to see where we go from here. But more than anything, I’ve said many times, what’s better than just making money with your friends?”

On how Raw Underground was pitched: “It was a shock for us, too. Shane McMahon explained to us the concept of what they wanted to do and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool,’ and you know, we’re all competitive athletes in combat sports so it was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s right up our alley.’ Creatively it was just go in there and beat people up and that’s what we do. We did and it worked out wonderfully and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback. Overall, the reaction to RAW Underground has been favorable and, of course, the Hurt Business going in there and wrecking shop, that’s also been pretty favorable. I’m stoked. I’m excited to see what happens with RAW Underground going forward because it’s just a different sight with a different flavor, different vibe and it seems pretty cool. I think people who weren’t initially sold on it, I think anything that is new sometimes takes a little getting used to. I liked it right away.”

On his feud with Apollo Crews: “Apollo Crews is tremendously talented. One of the things that impressed me the most about Apollo is his coach-ability; he wants to improve, he wants to learn, he’s got a tremendous attitude and he’s eager to do well. He doesn’t put limitations on himself, he listens and I’ve been able to work with him. Some of our promo segments we talk and I give him some insight and bounce things off of each other, and I’m seeing his growth, and he’s been a pleasure to work with. He’s awesome and I see big things for Apollo Crews.”

On the possibility of more Hurt Business members: “I think there’s room to grow. Let’s just say we’re in business and we’re constantly looking for new business opportunities and potentially new business partners.”