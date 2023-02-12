– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, MVP discussed a potential return for The Hurt Business, who he’d like to work with in the future, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

MVP on wanting a comeback for The Hurt Business: “I’d really like to get The Hurt Business back together and as a faction, there are so many talented people [he’d like to work with]. I’d love to get The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline, would be spectacular. Bobby and Roman, The Usos with Shelton and Cedric, me and Heyman on the mic, I think that’s a dream matchup. The Judgment Day, I think we’d have some phenomenal work.”

On who he would like to work with in the future: “There’s a young man down in NXT who, unless you’re watching NXT, you might not be familiar with him but a young man named Carmelo Hayes and Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they’re pretty tight. I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP; the presence, the swagger, the confidence, and he’s somebody I would like to work with in the future, hopefully.”