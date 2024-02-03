MVP Says Paul Heyman Recruited Him in 2020 As His Replacement

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), MVP said that Paul Heyman brought him back in 2020 in order to be his replacement, presumably as the company’s top manager. MVP has mostly been in a managerial role since coming back, although he has wrestled sparingly.

He said: “Well, you know Paul Heyman has been an extremely influential figure in my career. He’s said publicly and privately, ‘I didn’t bring you here to compete with me, I brought you here to replace me.’ That’s praise from Caesar. Presentation. Everything is presentation. I can say a sentence to you one way and present it to you and that has a completely different context if I present it to you in another way. Same words, but it’s all in how I present it to you.“