WWE News: MVP on Plans Being Changed For RAW 25, USA Today Writes Article On Kacy Catanzaro, Free Match From Extreme Rules 2017

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet (via Wrestling Inc), MVP spoke about how the original plans for him at RAW 25 were changed.

He said: “I think I got a call from Mark Carrano. He said, ‘are you interested?’ I said, ‘how much you paying, what am I doing?’ It was funny because I kept saying what am I doing? What am I doing? What am I doing? And in typical WWE fashion a lot of the time they have no idea. When I was there I remember plenty of times literally doors are opening and they’re rewriting the script for TV. So it happens all the time. When I got there I found out what they initially had in mind they scrapped and I ended up doing something else completely and I ended up playing poker with the APA. I don’t even remember. Man I get a free trip to New York, a free payday to drink beer, sit in the back and play cards. Yeah, I’ll do that.”

– USA Today wrote an article about Kacy Catanzaro, who was recently added to the Mae Young Classic for this year.

Get the scoop on @KacyCatanzaro's journey to the 2018 #MaeYoungClassic, as first reported by @USATODAY! https://t.co/LSRFLwrDU8 — Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) July 13, 2018

– WWE has released a free match from Extreme Rules 2017, which features a fatal 5-way between Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins.