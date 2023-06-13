MVP Weighs In On Potential WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Who He’d Want To Induct Him

MVP has a ways to go in his career before he’s done, but he recently weighed in on whether he would be a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. The manager was a guest on Cheap Heat With Peter Rosenberg and was asked about his Hall of Fame prospects. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On if he considers himself a future first-ballot Hall of Famer: “I think it’s fair. My question, is do I go in twice? Do I go in once as a wrestler, then again as a manager?… Booker T got two. Ric Flair got, what? Three or four?”

On who he would want to induct him: “Paul Heyman inducts me… [or] Matt Hardy.”