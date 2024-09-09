MVP Questions WWE Taking Bobby Lashley Out of Title Picture, Thinks It Was His Age

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), MVP questioned why WWE would take Bobby Lashley out of the title picture or not put him into the role previously taken by Brock Lesnar. Lashley (and MVP) left WWE earlier this year.

MVP said: “You could definitely make the case that with Bobby it’s about age. You want to go with fresh and younger talent, I get that. How do you take Bobby completely out of the title picture? He still looks better than everybody on the roster. He’s in better shape than everybody on the roster. He can literally kick everybody’s ass on the roster. If you’re trying to make these new guys, Bobby, on his way out, is somebody you should still keep. If you lost Brock, why wouldn’t you stick Bobby in that spot? Bobby is Black Brock. Why wouldn’t you use Bobby in that position and make guys on the way out? Triple H retired when he was 49 or 50. Bobby just turned 48.“