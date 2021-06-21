wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Reacts to Brock Lesnar Return Rumors, Pat McAfee Thanks Fans
– MVP has heard the rumors of Brock Lesnar returning, and he’s not concerned for Bobby Lashley. As reported, WWE is said to want to bring Lesnar back for SummerSlam and when a fan suggested Lesnar will destroy both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, MVP replied:
– Pat McAfee took to Twitter to thank fans after he worked Hell in a Cell alongside Michael Cole. He wrote:
Thanks for all of the love for Cole & I on here tonight.. The IWC was, understandably, a bit fickle about my arrival in this world. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do my thing at this level. It’s wild to me too.”
